TVK chief Vijay to tour Fengal-hit districts, to meet farmers and fishers: Sources

CHENNAI: In an effort to rebut criticism of his remaining indoors and conducting his political venture like a film shoot, actor-turned-politician Vijay is all set to tour Cyclone Fengal-hit districts soon.

The announcement comes in the backdrop of severe social media trolling of bringing in cyclone-hit families in Chennai to extend relief at the party's headquarters in Panaiyur on the outskirts of the city, instead of visiting the affected locality.

The TVK president is expected to visit Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, and Cuddalore districts, as well as Puducherry Union Territory, to interact with people ravaged by the cyclone. Party sources point out that Vijay has multiple plans to build a strong connection with the people of the State and to take on his rivals head-on.

A senior TVK functionary told DT Next that after the tour of the cyclone-hit places, a Statewide tour is also planned ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.

"Vijay will embark on a State-wide tour covering villages, with emphasis on meeting farmers and fishermen. During the tour, he will interact with the public on socio-political issues," the TVK leader said.

The source noted that the State-wide tour will also include public meetings coupled with internal party meetings to devise plans to woo the voters. The party leader will also interact with booth-level office bearers during his State tour.

Besides meeting party office bearers, press conferences and public interactions are also planned. After completing his 69th film, likely to be the star's last one, our leader will be a full-time politician, TVK sources said. "Vijay is likely to be a strong contender in the upcoming elections. He will also provide relief materials to the people who are affected by the cyclone. We are hoping that the tour to cyclone-hit areas will strengthen the party base further," TVK sources added.

"Our party's election manifesto will address long-standing issues. TVK president's tour to flood-hit areas and the Statewide tour will bring in value addition to the party's manifestos. The tour will not only be a political event benefitting the public but solutions discussed with the public and will be added to the party's election manifesto," insiders informed.

Sources privy to the developments said the tour will give Dravidian politicians a run for their money as Vijay is likely to call on local religious leaders, community heads, trade union members, and icons in the TN industry sector. His attempts to resolve micro and macroeconomic issues will make the party an alternative people have been looking for in a bipolar political set-up, the leader added.

"Thalapathy has always been committed to helping those in need. Whether it is NEET aspirant Anitha's suicide or firing at Thoothukudi Sterlite protesters, the Thoothukudi-Tiruneveli floods, or the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, our leader stood with the victims, visited their homes, interacted with them, and provided relief assistance. We are hoping the tour will be a mega success and will be an instant hit among the masses," said a jubilant Saravanan of TVK.