TVK chief Vijay to begin second leg of statewide campaign in Nagapattinam today

NAGAPATTINAM: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay will begin the second leg of his statewide campaign on Saturday at the Nagapattinam district ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Actor turned politician Vijay will address the gathering at 11 am in Nagapattinam.

Later, the TVK chief will head to Thiruvarur at 3 pm.

Earlier on September 13, Vijay began his statewide electoral campaign for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls in the Tiruchirappalli district, where his fans and party supporters poured in large numbers.

His statewide tour will cover all districts in Tamil Nadu, and he will be holding a series of meetings with people.

While Vijay has attracted a large number of people in his rallies, he faced a backlash over alleged damage to public property during the Trichy leg of his campaign.

The party had to issue the guidelines for their supporters after the Madras High Court issued a strong warning to TVK and asked the Tamil Nadu government to establish uniform, legally sound rules for holding large public meetings.

During a hearing on TVK's petition challenging what it describes as "tough and unfufillable" conditions imposed by police when granting permission for public meetings, Justice N. Sathish Kumar, on Thursday, observed that some of the restrictions placed on TVK's rallies may be discriminatory and placed an undue burden.

The photos submitted to the Court reportedly show damage to public property during a TVK rally.

The judge also stated that leaders must take responsibility for crowd control and public safety. Specifically, TVK's Vijay was told he should take steps to ensure that gatherings are peaceful and shouldn't ask (or force) certain categories of people, like pregnant women or differently-abled persons, not to attend unless their safety can be reasonably ensured.

The State government has been asked to come up with uniform guidelines for granting permissions for political rallies and public meetings. These rules should apply equally to all parties.