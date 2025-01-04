TVK chief Vijay to announce list of district secretary candidates by Pongal

CHENNAI: TVK founder and actor Vijay is expected to approve and announce the list of eligible candidates for the post of district secretaries for his party, according to a Maalaimalar report.

Actor Vijay launched his party, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam, on February 2 last year and subsequently held a massive conference in Vikravandi last October.

The gathering at the convention had a huge impact on the political circles of Tamil Nadu.

However, as the first anniversary date is nearing, they are yet to appoint district secretaries for the party.

Following this, General Secretary Bussi Anand has been consulting with the party executives for the past few months to appoint new district secretaries and has reportedly prepared a list of candidates.

The consultation meeting was held at the party headquarters in Panaiyur, and one district has been divided into two assembly constituencies, and 117 district secretaries are expected to be appointed.

Vijay has reportedly advised that women should be given significant importance in the list of district secretaries, a report added.

After the release of the list of district secretaries, administrators will be appointed at the district and union levels.

It is said that Vijay will soon approve this list, which is expected to be released around Pongal.

It has also been reported that Vijay is planning to hold the party's first anniversary inaugural public meeting in Chennai.

After he completes his recent film's schedule, he is expected to do a statewide tour and meet the public.