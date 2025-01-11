TVK chief Vijay seeks police nod to visit Parandur protesters to extend support on Jan 19 or 20

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay has sought permission from the Kancheepuram police to meet the Parandur villagers after the Pongal festival to register his support for their protest against land acquisition for greenfield airport.

He has submitted a letter to the Kancheepuram police to permit the meeting on January 19t or 20. Villagers in and around Parandur protesting against the central government’s announcement to build a greenfield airport in the locality see this as a shot in the arm.

Actor-politician Vijay extended support to the villagers in the vexing issue troubling them from August 2022 onwards. He had said then that he was against the move to construct the airport in Parandur and would meet the villagers in person soon.

Even as the protest by the villagers entered the 900th day on Friday, Vijay’s expected arrival is set to boost the protesters' morale.

However, police sources said permission had not yet been granted. Police officials confirmed to DT Next they would take a call after consulting higher authorities.