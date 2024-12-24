TVK chief Vijay pays floral tribute to Periyar on his death anniversary

CHENNAI: Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay paid floral tribute to EV ‘Periyar’ Ramasamy on his 51st death anniversary, on Tuesday.

Sharing a picture of the tribute on X, the actor urged everyone to follow the path of true social justice and to establish an egalitarian society.

In a note, he said, "On the occasion of the 51st death anniversary of our leader, ‘Thanthai Periyar’, who dedicated his life to eliminating inequalities in society, promoting equality, and ensuring equal rights for women, I paid tribute to him by offering flowers to his portrait in our office. Let us all resolve to walk the path of true social justice, as guided by Thanthai Periyar, to establish an enlightened and egalitarian society."

It may be noted that in his address at the TVK’s maiden State conference in October, Vijay had named Periyar as one of the guiding spirits of the party, and said his principles were adopted by the party for sociopolitical development of the Tamil society and the State.