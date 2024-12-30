TVK chief Vijay meets Guv Ravi, seeks intervention on law and order situation

CHENNAI: In a significant development, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay met with Governor RN Ravi at Raj Bhavan on Monday, submitting a memorandum that underscored the imperative need for the latter's immediate intervention in addressing the deteriorating law and order situation in Tamil Nadu, with a particular emphasis on ensuring the safety and well-being of women in the State.

During the meeting, Vijay urged Governor Ravi to intervene in the Anna University sexual assault case and other law and order issues plaguing the State, emphasising the critical importance of ensuring the safety and security of the people of Tamil Nadu.

In a statement, Raj Bhavan confirmed that Vijay had met with the Governor and presented a memorandum, seeking his intervention in addressing the "severely deteriorating law and order situation" and the "serious threat to women's safety.”

In addition to seeking the Governor's intervention on law and order issues, Vijay also drew attention to the pressing need for adequate relief assistance to those affected by the recent northeast monsoon and Cyclone Fengal.

The TVK president urged the Centre-ruling BJP-led NDA government to fully provide the relief aid requested by the state government, emphasising that the affected people were still awaiting adequate support and assistance.

According to TVK sources, the Governor assured Vijay that he would consider the demands made by the TVK president.

In a separate development, Vijay, in a heartfelt letter to the women of Tamil Nadu, expressed his deep anguish and distress over the rampant atrocities and crimes perpetrated against women in the state.

Police action against TVK cadre condemned

Meanwhile, Vijay vehemently denounced the arrest of his party workers, including general secretary N Anand, for distributing copies of a letter he penned to the women of Tamil Nadu.

In a scathing social media post, Vijay excoriated the State police for their heavy-handed actions, which he termed as a gross infringement on the fundamental rights of his party workers.

Vijay's ire was sparked by the police's decision to prevent his party workers from distributing the letters in Chennai, followed by their subsequent arrest and release.

"Is it democratic to arrest our workers who politely meet the public, without disturbing anyone, and exercise their freedom of expression and speech?" Vijay asked rhetorically in his social media post.