TVK chief Vijay makes string of promises for women, gold for marriage, monthly aid of Rs 2,500

The monthly assistance would be provided to all women except government employees, upto the age of 60, when his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam comes to power, Vijay said at the International Women's Day event held under the aegis of TVK at Mamallapuram near here.

The six LPG cylinders would be provided annually under the 'Annapurani super six scheme'.

In order to ensure zero dropout in schools, each mother or guardian would be provided an annual financial assistance of Rs 15,000 under the 'Kamarajar Kalvi Uruthi Thittam'.