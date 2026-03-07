TVK chief Vijay makes string of promises for women, gold for marriage, monthly aid of Rs 2,500

CHENNAI: TVK chief Vijay on Saturday announced a slew of promises for women, including a monthly financial aid of Rs 2,500, a sovereign gold with silk saree as wedding gift to young women, and six LPG cylinders free for all families, if his party was voted to power in the upcoming state assembly election.
The monthly assistance would be provided to all women except government employees, upto the age of 60, when his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam comes to power, Vijay said at the International Women's Day event held under the aegis of TVK at Mamallapuram near here.
The six LPG cylinders would be provided annually under the 'Annapurani super six scheme'.
In order to ensure zero dropout in schools, each mother or guardian would be provided an annual financial assistance of Rs 15,000 under the 'Kamarajar Kalvi Uruthi Thittam'.
Ensuring safety for women in public transport, Vijay in his 20 minute speech, said smart panic buttons would be established in buses.
To serve girl students, he said free sanitary pads would be provided through ration shops, schools and in colleges.
Vijay also announced interest-free allocation of upto Rs 5 lakh for women Self-Help Groups.
The actor-politician assured that every new born child born in Tamil Nadu would receive a gold ring and a baby welcome kit, comprising baby powder, baby oil, diapers, as the state government's 'Ashirwad' (blessing).
He announced free bus travel in all state government-run buses for women, zero tolerance for crimes against women, dedication of 'Rani Velu Nachiyar' unit in police to ensure safety for women, and special fast-track courts for expeditious disposal of cases of crimes against women.
Vijay also hit out at the ruling DMK, alleging that a "30 per cent Stalin sir tax of loot and corruption was taking place out of the state's Rs 4.39 lakh crore budget".
These poll assurances can be implemented by a 'graft-free super-good regime", he added.
Earlier, he honoured football coach Thamimunissa Jabbar, biker Maya, Ashwetha a first-generation graduate and Harvard Kennedy School alumna from Tamil Nadu, organic farmer Archana Stalin, Grace Banu, software engineer and Dalit transgender activist, ISRO scientist Kalpana, and CEO Ilavarasi, at the event.
He greeted the women invited to the stage at the Women's Day event organised by the TVK.
Later, he also posed for a group picture with the awardees.