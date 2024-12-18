TVK chief Vijay flays Amit Shah over his remarks on Ambedkar

CHENNAI: The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Wednesday strongly condemned Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his recent remarks on Dr BR Ambedkar. In a social media post, the actor-turned-politician expressed his outrage, stating that some individuals may be "allergic" to Ambedkar's name. Vijay lauded Ambedkar as an "incomparable political and intellectual personality" who embodies the spirit of freedom for all Indian citizens. He further emphasised that Ambedkar's legacy is a beacon of hope for marginalised communities and a symbol of resistance against social injustice. Vijay also vowed to continuously chant Ambedkar's name, underscoring his deep reverence for the iconic leader. “Ambedkar...Ambedkar...Ambedkar...Let us keep chanting his name with joy in our hearts and lips," he said.