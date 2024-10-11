CHENNAI: Months after BJP leaders criticised actor-turned-politician Vijay for not greeting Hindus on auspicious occasions, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president on Friday extended Ayudha Pooja and Vijayadashami greetings to the public.

Also read: ‘Joseph’ Vijay’s silence on Vinayagar Chathurti exposes TVK's anti-Hindu stance: BJP

In a post on social media platform X, the TVK chief said, “On the auspicious occasion of Ayudha Pooja and Saraswathi Pooja/ Vijayadashami, may all your new endeavours be successful.”

It may be recalled that BJP leaders including Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs L Murugan had taken potshots at Vijay for not greeting Hindus on Vinayagar Chaturthi and Tamil New Year.

Ayudha Pooja, a festival that holds great cultural and historical significance, is marked by the worship of weapons, vehicles, and animals as symbols of strength and power, while Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, is a festival celebrating the victory of good over evil.