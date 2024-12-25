TVK chief Vijay extends Christmas greetings

CHENNAI : The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay on Wednesday wished the nation a joyous Christmas, emphasising the importance of love, kindness and peace in everyone’s lives.

In a social media post, the actor-turned-politician expressed his heartfelt greetings, saying, “As we commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ, I wish you and your loved ones a Christmas filled with warmth, happiness, and tranquility.”

“May this festive season bring us closer to the values of compassion, empathy, and harmony,” he added.