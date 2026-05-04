TVK candidate ECR Saravanan defeats DMK by massive margin in Sholinganallur

CHENNAI: In another political upset, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has wrested the Sholinganallur assembly constituency from the DMK. TVK candidate ECR Saravanan defeated the incumbent DMK MLA, Aravind Ramesh, by a massive margin of 96,566 votes.
Sholinganallur, located in Chengalpattu district, is the largest assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu in terms of voter numbers. Since its formation, the seat had alternated between the AIADMK and the DMK. However, in this election, TVK not only defeated the ruling DMK candidate but also pushed the AIADMK’s K. P. Kandan to third place.
Final vote tally:
· E. C. R. Saravanan (TVK) – 2,20,957
· Aravind Ramesh (DMK) – 1,24,391
· K. P. Kandan (AIADMK) – 74,620
· Jayalakshmi (NTK) – 21,994