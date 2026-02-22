TVK cadres propose Vijay’s candidature from Perambur; resolution moved at workers meet

The resolution was introduced by TVK general secretary for election campaign management Aadhav Arjuna during a meeting of party functionaries in Perambur. He expressed confidence that the proposal would be endorsed by general secretary N Anand, a position that was subsequently affirmed during the deliberations.

Explaining the rationale, Aadhav Arjuna recalled Vijay’s earlier remark that he would prefer to contest from a constituency where development is lacking. “If that is the guiding principle, then Perambur is the right choice,” he said, amid applause from cadres.