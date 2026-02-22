TVK cadres propose Vijay’s candidature from Perambur; resolution moved at workers meet

CHENNAI: A proposal urging Vijay, actor and president of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), to contest the 2026 Assembly election from the Perambur constituency was formally moved and seconded at the party’s workers meeting here on Sunday.
The resolution was introduced by TVK general secretary for election campaign management Aadhav Arjuna during a meeting of party functionaries in Perambur. He expressed confidence that the proposal would be endorsed by general secretary N Anand, a position that was subsequently affirmed during the deliberations.
Explaining the rationale, Aadhav Arjuna recalled Vijay’s earlier remark that he would prefer to contest from a constituency where development is lacking. “If that is the guiding principle, then Perambur is the right choice,” he said, amid applause from cadres.
Speculation had earlier suggested that Vijay might enter the fray from Velachery or Virugambakkam and Tiruchy East. Sunday’s development, however, brought Perambur into sharp focus.
Seconding the resolution, Anand said the constituency had one of the strongest organisational networks in the State. “Perambur stands out for its structured grassroots work. We have 1,810 office-bearers and 40,000 members here. We wholeheartedly accept the resolution brought forward,” he said, adding that the sentiments of cadres would be conveyed to the party president.
He further noted that similar enthusiasm was visible across all 234 Assembly constituencies. “Your feelings will certainly be placed before the leader (Vijay),” he assured.