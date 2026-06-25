TVK cadres invoke god at Talakaveri for abundant flow

The Cauvery originates from the Brahmagiri hills in Kodagu. It is a widely practised tradition to take a holy dip in the Talakaveri to ward off evils. Similarly, the Kodagu tribal people, who venerate the Talakaveri as mother Cauvery and clan goddess, perform poojas ahead of the fresh cultivation in their region.

In such a backdrop, a group of TVK functionaries headed by Thanjavur South District Secretary Madhan performed a special pooja at Talakaveri, invoking god for abundant flow in the Krishna Raja Sahar and Mettur dam, ensuring the Cauvery is brimming in the upcoming days. They also performed a special yagnam invoking the rain god for good showers in the Cauvery catchment area. “Soon after completing the yagnam, we witnessed mild showers on the spot. We consider it a good sign," Madhan said.