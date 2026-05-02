TVK cadres disappointed as Vijay skips Velankanni visit

CHENNAI: Supporters of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) were left disappointed after actor-politician Vijay did not turn up at the Velankanni Basilica in Nagapattinam district as expected on Saturday (May 2), according to a Maalaimalar report.
Party cadres and fans had gathered in large numbers at the Basilica of Our Lady of Good Health anticipating his visit. As Vijay did not arrive at the venue, the Holy Mass began 30 minutes late, with supporters raising slogans of “TVK, TVK” before eventually dispersing.
Reports said Vijay had planned a series of temple visits as part of a spiritual tour ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, in which his party has fielded candidates in 233 constituencies. He is also contesting from two seats.
As part of the tour, Vijay had recently visited the Murugan temple in Tiruchendur, where he participated in the early morning Viswaroopa Darshan and offered prayers.
He later travelled to Shirdi in Maharashtra and visited the Sai Baba temple. Reports had suggested that his next leg would include visits to Velankanni Basilica and the Nagore Dargah.
Meanwhile, it is learnt that Vijay is scheduled to hold a consultation with party functionaries on Sunday at the party office in Panaiyur, Chennai, regarding monitoring of vote counting.