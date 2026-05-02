TVK cadres disappointed as Vijay skips Velankanni visit

Party cadres and fans had gathered in large numbers at the Basilica of Our Lady of Good Health anticipating his visit. As Vijay did not arrive at the venue, the Holy Mass began 30 minutes late, with supporters raising slogans of “TVK, TVK” before eventually dispersing.

Reports said Vijay had planned a series of temple visits as part of a spiritual tour ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, in which his party has fielded candidates in 233 constituencies. He is also contesting from two seats.