TVK cadres attacked in Parrys Corner

CHENNAI: At least five cadres of the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) involved in a public survey in Parrys corner area were attacked by a group on Tuesday evening.
TVK leaders CTR Nirmal Kumar and Aadhav Arjuna alleged that DMK cadres were behind the attack and demanded police action.
According to sources, TVK cadres were conducting a public survey in areas in the Harbour constituency when a group objected to their survey, questioning whether they had proper permission.
The altercation escalated into a physical confrontation, leaving five people, including a woman, injured.
The injured, identified as Thangapandian (30), his sister, Bavani (26), Jaffer Hussain (36), Dileep (30) and Mukesh (41) were treated at the Government Stanley hospital. North Beach Police are investigating.