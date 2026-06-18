TVK cadre among 2 held for sexual assault bid in Tiruvarur

TIRUCHY: Tiruvarur Town police on Thursday arrested two persons, including a TVK Union Secretary, for a sexual assault attempt on a woman.
The survivor, aged 27, was waiting at Tiruvarur new bus stand for her father on Wednesday night. Anandaraj (24), a resident of Karumbur village and Tiruthuraipoondi union TVK Secretary, came to the bus stand along with his friend Ashok (26).
They attempted to start a conversation with the woman, and when she avoided them, they allegedly tried to misbehave with her. Fortunately, her father arrived at the spot at that time. Shocked over the incident, he immediately took his daughter to Tiruvarur Town police station and lodged a complaint.
The police registered a case against both Anandaraj and Ashok and arrested them in the early hours of Thursday. Further investigations are on.