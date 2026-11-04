TVK betrays job aspirants by outsourcing Group IV posts: DMK

CHENNAI: The DMK IT wing on Tuesday criticised the TVK-led government for outsourcing lower-level government posts, including Group IV positions, through the Overseas Manpower Corporation Limited (OMCL) instead of the TNPSC, as promised ahead of the polls.
In a statement posted on social media platform X, the DMK IT wing said that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam had promised during the Assembly election campaign to create five lakh jobs in the government sector and another five lakh jobs at the local body level.
Alleging that the government's move contradicted its poll promise, the DMK IT wing said filling lower-level posts through outsourcing would affect youngsters who were preparing hard for government recruitment examinations in the hope of securing government jobs.
The Overseas Manpower Corporation Limited (OMCL) has listed several posts for recruitment through outsourcing, including positions classified under Group IV of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC).OMCL has included
Junior Assistant, Assistant, Office Assistant, and Typist posts in its manpower cost list. TNPSC also classifies these posts under Group IV and conducts competitive examinations to recruit candidates for them.
The move has raised concerns that filling these posts through outsourcing could reduce the number of vacancies available through the TNPSC Group Four recruitment process.
The DMK IT wing alleged that the government's decision would adversely affect job aspirants preparing for competitive examinations.