TVK betrays job aspirants by outsourcing Group IV posts: DMK

In a statement posted on social media platform X, the DMK IT wing said that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam had promised during the Assembly election campaign to create five lakh jobs in the government sector and another five lakh jobs at the local body level.

Alleging that the government's move contradicted its poll promise, the DMK IT wing said filling lower-level posts through outsourcing would affect youngsters who were preparing hard for government recruitment examinations in the hope of securing government jobs.

The Overseas Manpower Corporation Limited (OMCL) has listed several posts for recruitment through outsourcing, including positions classified under Group IV of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC).OMCL has included