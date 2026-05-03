TVK backed candidate in Edappadi seeks police protection over threats

Independent candidate Praveen Kumar, who is supported by TVK, and the party’s Edappadi constituency in-charge Raja Manoharan submitted a petition to Salem Superintendent of Police Gautam Goyal, expressing apprehension over possible law and order issues during counting.

The party had extended support to Praveen Kumar after its official candidate’s nomination was rejected on technical grounds. In the complaint, Raja Manoharan alleged that while returning to Salem on a two-wheeler on Saturday night, he had briefly stopped along the Edappadi–Konganapuram Road near Rettipatti around 9.30 p.m. when four unidentified persons arrived on two motorcycles and confronted him.