TVK backed candidate in Edappadi seeks police protection over threats

COIMBATORE: The Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) backed independent candidate for the Edappadi assembly constituency, along with party functionaries, on Sunday sought enhanced police protection citing alleged threats ahead of the vote counting process.
Independent candidate Praveen Kumar, who is supported by TVK, and the party’s Edappadi constituency in-charge Raja Manoharan submitted a petition to Salem Superintendent of Police Gautam Goyal, expressing apprehension over possible law and order issues during counting.
The party had extended support to Praveen Kumar after its official candidate’s nomination was rejected on technical grounds. In the complaint, Raja Manoharan alleged that while returning to Salem on a two-wheeler on Saturday night, he had briefly stopped along the Edappadi–Konganapuram Road near Rettipatti around 9.30 p.m. when four unidentified persons arrived on two motorcycles and confronted him.
He claimed that the group questioned his political activities in the constituency and issued death threats before fleeing the spot upon noticing movement of the public.
Citing the incident, Raja Manoharan urged the police to provide adequate security to himself, the candidate and party workers, and to take immediate action against those responsible for the threats. Police officials who received the petition assured that appropriate action would be taken following an inquiry.