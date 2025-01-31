TVK appoints Aadhav Arjuna as election campaign gen secy, Nirmal Kumar as dy gen secy of IT wing

CHENNAI: TVK president Vijay on Friday appointed ex-VCK deputy general secretary Aadhav Arjuna as the party's general secretary in charge of managing election campaigns and former AIADMK IT wing joint secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar as the deputy general secretary of TVK's IT wing.

The actor-politician highlighted that Arjuna who joined the TVK today would work alongside political strategist John Arokiyasamy to design and execute the party’s election strategy. Nirmal Kumar too formally joined the party today.

He announced a series of new appointments aimed at strengthening the party's organisational structure and boosting its election campaign efforts ahead of the 2026 elections.

The new office bearers of the TVK are as follows:

1. Aadhav Arjuna, BA (Political Science) – General Secretary for Campaign Management

2. CTR Nirmal Kumar, BE, LLB – Deputy General Secretary (IT and Social Media)

3. P Jagadeesh – Joint Secretary for Party Headquarters

4. A Rajmohan – Policy Spread Secretary

5. Mr Loyola Mani (A Manikandan), MA – Deputy Policy Spread Secretary

6. Professor A Sampathkumar, MBA, MPhil, PhD – Deputy Policy Spread Secretary

7. J Catherine Pandiyan, MA, BEd – Deputy Policy Spread Secretary

8. S Veeravigneshwaran, BE – Public Relations Officer

9. S Ramesh, BE – Deputy Public Relations Officer

10. R Jayaprakash, ME, Ph.D. – IT Division Coordinator

11. A Gurucharan, DCE – Deputy IT Division Coordinator

12. RJ Ranjan Kumar, BE – Deputy IT Division Coordinator

13. R Gurumoorthy, BBA – Social Media Division Coordinator

14. R Ramkumar, BCA – Deputy Social Media Division Coordinator

15. PD Fee, BE (EEE) – Deputy Social Media Division Coordinator

16. R Neeresh Kumar – Deputy Social Media Division Coordinator

17. S Arivanantham, MA, MEd – Deputy Social Media Division Coordinator

18. B Vishnu, Dip – Deputy Social Media Division Coordinator

19. A Florida Immaculate, BA – Deputy Social Media Division Coordinator

Vijay urged all party members and office bearers to extend their full cooperation to the newly appointed officials to ensure a unified and effective election campaign. He also called on all TVK members to actively contribute to the party’s preparations for the upcoming elections, ensuring that the party’s vision is fully represented in the campaign.