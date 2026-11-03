Vijay's TVK govt adopting DMK regime’s vendetta arrests, alleges AIADMK

Taking a swipe at the Chief Minister, the party accused him of relying on social media reels and using preventive action as a pretext to arrest political functionaries. It termed the arrest highly condemnable and alleged that the change in government had made little difference to the treatment meted out to opposition party workers.

Questioning the police action, the AIADMK said officers quickly arrested a party functionary for his social media activity but failed to rein in ruling party supporters allegedly creating disturbances in front of the Chief Minister's convoy.