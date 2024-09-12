Tuticorin mechanised vessel owners body happy to resume cargo sail

MADURAI: Many stakeholders relying on the Tuticorin Coastal Mechanised Sail Vessel Owners Association were happy to resume cargo sail after four months of foul weather as the Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) was considerate of the needs during a virtual meeting.

Earlier, the vessel operators were instructed by the DGS to install additional safety equipment. However, during the virtual meeting on Tuesday, U Mackenna Fernando, general secretary of the association, clarified that the installation of additional safety equipment is not necessary or compulsory.

S Lassington Fernando, secretary, on Wednesday, said the vessel owners were told by the DGS to develop a memorandum seeking exemption from installing additional safety equipment such as radar and mid-high frequency radio communication and the need for subsidy for procurement of satellite phones.

Each vessel was equipped with an automatic identification system, distress alert transmitters, global position system and VHF communication.

“Apart from these, life rafts each with a 10-crew capacity costing Rs 1.50 lakh in addition to lifeboats and EPAPX telecommunication network at Rs 80,000 each were installed since last year as per instructions,” he said.