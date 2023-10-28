Tusks of a dead elephant found missing in Tenkasi's Puliyangudi

MADURAI: Much to the shock of Forest personnel, a pair of tusks found missing from the carcass of elephant in Puliyangudi Range of Tenkasi district.

The flesh and organs were completely decomposed leaving bones as the only solid remains. It seems that the tusker would have died a few months ago.

But the Forest personnel are yet to ascertain the cause of death. A Veterinary doctor examined the carcass and collected specimen to analyze the cause of death. A sniffer dog was brought into the spot to find any clue.

A team led by S.Logasundaranathan, Range Officer, Forest Station Team, Tirunelveli inspected the spot and held enquiries. Initially, it's said that it's the carcass of female elephant and some others claimed it's a magna elephant.

But, hollow portions alongside its trunk raised doubts among the Forest personnel. It showed clear signs of male carcass, which's found just about half a kilometer of the Reserve Forest. In connection with this, recorded the issue on the Undetectable Wildlife Offence Report.