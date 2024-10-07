Tusker out to raid Erode farm gets electrocuted by illegal fence

COIMBATORE: A tusker died of electrocution after coming into contact with an illegal electric fence at a farm in Erode.

The elephant, aged around 35 years had strayed out of the Kadambur forest area on Saturday night to raid a farm in ‘Mosal Madavu’, when it suffered a shock and died.

On receiving information from villagers, a team from the Kadambur forest department led by veterinary officer S Sadasivam examined the carcass of the animal.

After a post-mortem on Sunday, the carcass was left in the same spot for scavengers to consume. Officials have picked up the farmer, who committed the offence and inquiries are underway.

Meanwhile, villagers urged the forest department to carry out regular checks to curb illegal electric fencing in farms located abutting the forest area.

