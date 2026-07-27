Tusker electrocuted, farm owner among 2 held in Coimbatore

A team of personnel from the Sirumugai Forest Range, on a routine patrol, discovered the elephant's carcass in the plantation at around 6.30 am on Monday. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the plantation owner, R Kumar (65), and farm labourer Bakiyaraj (42) had diverted AC power supply to the solar-powered fence surrounding the plantation. The elephant is believed to have come into contact with the live fence during the early hours of Monday and died of electrocution.

Forest officials said the department had conducted inspections in the locality only last week as part of preventive measures against the illegal electrification of fences. Despite the inspections, the accused allegedly connected the high-voltage power supply to the fence on Sunday night in an attempt to prevent wild elephants from entering and damaging their banana crop.