Tusker dies of electrocution in Gudalur in the Nilgiris

COIMBATORE: A 20-year-old wild tusker died of electrocution in Gudalur in the Nilgiris on Monday night.

The incident came to light on Tuesday morning, when villagers noticed the elephant lying dead at Machikolli in Devarsholai area.

According to the forest department, the tusker, which strayed out of the forest area to raid a farm, pulled down an Areca nut tree.

Unfortunately, the tree fell on an overhead electric line resulting in its electrocution.

After an examination, a post mortem was carried out on the carcass of the animal.

Officials from Tangedco held an inquiry along with the forest department on the circumstances that led to the death of the animal.