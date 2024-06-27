Tusk recovered from thicket by forest officials in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore forest department has recovered a tusk kept hidden in a thicket by unidentified persons. Official sources said Baskar (28) from PNT Colony in Veerapandi had gone to consume liquor behind a playground. He then noticed a tusk wrapped in a cloth and kept in the bush. The tusk was around four feet in length. He handed it over to Town Panchayat authorities. On receiving information, the forest department staff arrived and took the tusk. An inquiry is on to trace out the culprits.