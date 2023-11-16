TU’s plan for digital evaluation of answer scripts faces opposition

VELLORE: Even before the brouhaha regarding the 2021 question papers being used for the 2023 December semester exams and publication of results in instalments by the Vellore-based Thiruvalluvar University is yet to die down, the varsity has planned to introduce digital evaluation of answer scripts much to the chagrin and opposition of college professors, sources revealed.

The tender notification released by the varsity registrar dated November 10, this year has called for applications to scan OMR answer scripts of 44 pages each totaling approximately 6 lakh scripts per semester. The process will ensure work for about 40 days per semester, the notification said.

However, the move is being stoutly opposed by teachers’ associations with the AUT (Association of University Teachers) Zone III chairman T Aasif Ahmed writing to both Chancellor and Governor RN Ravi and Chief Minister MK Stalin pleading that the scheme be deferred as it was being pushed through hurriedly without any consultations with teacher organisations.

Aasif Ahmed told DT Next, “With there being no representation for teachers in the varsity syndicate and academic council the move is being pushed through without going into the pros and cons of the issue. The three-day demonstration on October 30, 31, and November 1 was a dismal failure as many teachers were unable to log in and the contractor was unable to answer questions raised by participants. Only the deputy registrar -- who was not the competent authority -- was present with the then exam controller (in charge) Chandran being absent.”

Thiruvalluvar University Coordination Council (TUCC) secretary Antony Baskaran had in a letter dated November 5 to the V-C said the move was being considered without any scientific analysis and without enough trial runs.

Reacting to this, varsity exam controller Babu Janarthanan said, “I joined only a few days ago and hence am yet to come to grips with the issue. However, there is a plan to draft teachers from each college to train them. We will talk to the V-C Dr Arumugam shortly.”