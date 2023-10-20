Begin typing your search...

Turned down alliance with AIADMK, says Seeman

Addressing reporters in Salem, he said, the NTK would forge an alliance only with the people.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|20 Oct 2023 1:30 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-10-20 01:30:23.0  )
Naam Tamilar Katchi chief Seeman

COIMBATORE: Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) leader Seeman on Thursday said his party would contest alone in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing reporters in Salem, he said, the NTK would forge an alliance only with the people.

“Even when AIADMK held talks on the alliance, the NTK turned it down as principles of both the parties are different,” he added.

Claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would not contest in the Lok Sabha polls, Seeman said, “If he does then, I will contest against him.”

On the Cauvery row, Seeman said DMK should have quit the ‘INDIA’ bloc over Karnataka Congress’s denial of water to Tamil Nadu.

He also exuded confidence that NTK would form a government soon and that the assault on Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lanka will come to an end.

“Both the state and central governments remain as mute spectators,” he alleged.

DTNEXT Bureau

    X