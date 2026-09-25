Turncoats must pay price on electoral front, Edappadi K Palaniswami urges voters

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday accused the TVK of horse trading and alleged that the former AIADMK MLA had betrayed the voters by resigning and joining the TVK.
Campaigning in the Maduranthakam constituency in support of AIADMK candidate S Kanitha Sampath at Mamandur, Puthur, Devathur and Saravambakkam, he alleged that the bypoll was forced on the voters.
He accused elected MLA Maragadham Kumaravel of leaving the AIADMK within days of being elected. He urged the voters to teach a fitting lesson to those responsible for the betrayal she had committed.
EPS also urged voters to support AIADMK candidate Kanitha Sampath, saying she had previously represented the constituency and was familiar with local issues.
The AIADMK chief hit out at Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay over the Karur incident, alleging that the TVK chief stayed out of public view for several weeks afterwards. He alleged that price rises and power outages have severely affected the public over the last four months since TVK assumed power.
He also questioned the Chief Minister's travel to London, saying the agreements could have been signed in Tamil Nadu itself.