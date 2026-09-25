Turncoats must pay price on electoral front, Edappadi K Palaniswami urges voters

Campaigning in the Maduranthakam constituency in support of AIADMK candidate S Kanitha Sampath at Mamandur, Puthur, Devathur and Saravambakkam, he alleged that the bypoll was forced on the voters.

He accused elected MLA Maragadham Kumaravel of leaving the AIADMK within days of being elected. He urged the voters to teach a fitting lesson to those responsible for the betrayal she had committed.

EPS also urged voters to support AIADMK candidate Kanitha Sampath, saying she had previously represented the constituency and was familiar with local issues.