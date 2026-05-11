Turmoil continues in AIADMK as dist secys join anti-EPS rebellion

Meanwhile, the dissidents are still grappling with the twin issues of extending support to C Joseph Vijay-led government and the new power structure within the AIADMK after the change of guard at the top.

On Sunday, the rebels led by senior leader CVe Shanmugam held a key meeting at his MRC Nagar residence, which was attended by more than 35 MLAs and 50 district secretaries to discuss the possibility of backing the TVK in the Assembly. However, with no invitation or even a positive signal coming from the ruling party so far, they are struggling to finalise the next move.

The crisis stems from the AIADMK’s poor performance in the recent elections, winning only 47 seats on its own, and 52 for the whole National Democratic Alliance that it is leading in Tamil Nadu. Despite challenging the DMK on the anti-incumbency platform, the opposition alliance’s numbers dropped from 75 in the last Assembly elections in 2021.