Turmeric price hits Rs 20,799 per quintal in Erode amid lower production

Finger Turmeric fetches Rs 20,799

According to a Daily Thanthi report, at the auction held on Tuesday (October 13) at the Erode Cooperative Marketing Centre, finger turmeric fetched between Rs 19,419 and Rs 20,799 per quintal, while bulb turmeric was sold for Rs 17,849 to Rs 19,111 per quintal.

Turmeric prices have risen steadily from around Rs 15,000 per quintal at the beginning of last month. The price increased from Rs 17,969 on the first of the month to Rs 20,799 on Tuesday. In just two weeks, the price rose by nearly Rs 2,800 per quintal.