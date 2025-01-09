Tungsten issue: Minister says TN govt will back villagers

MADURAI: The State government will never allow the tungsten mining project to come up at Nayakkarpatti near Melur in Madurai district, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy said on Thursday after meeting some villagers at Arittapatti, Vellalapatti, Kidaripatti and its surrounding villages.

CM Stalin wanted him to meet the villagers and clarify that the State govtaernment wouldn’t allow tungsten mining.

Moreover, the villagers sought his intervention to cancel cases booked by the Tallakulam police against five thousand persons involved in a massive rally on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, students of Government Arts College in Melur boycotted classes to protest against the project.