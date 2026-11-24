CHENNAI: India’s cultural traditions accord special significance to certain plants, not merely as part of nature but also as symbols of religious faith and sources of traditional medicinal remedies. Tulasi occupies a prominent place among them.
The mention of tulasi often brings Lord Perumal to mind. Offering tulasi leaves during worship at Perumal temples and including them in prasadam are age-old practices. Tulasi holds a special place in the Vaishnavite tradition, where it is revered as an embodiment of Goddess Mahalakshmi and as a plant particularly dear to Lord Perumal.
Many families still believe that growing a tulasi plant at home is auspicious. Watering the plant in the morning and lighting a lamp before it in the evening are among the customs passed down through generations.
Apart from its spiritual significance, tulasi contains several natural chemical compounds. In traditional medicine, its leaves have been used as an herbal remedy for common health conditions such as colds and coughs.
Tulasi-infused drinking water offers a refreshing experience and the herb’s natural aroma. Those familiar with its traditional uses also speak of its benefits. However, claims about its medicinal effects require scientific validation.
Promoting a healthy lifestyle rooted in nature is one of the reasons tulasi continues to hold an important place in traditional practices. The Global Green Growth Group, headquartered in Tiruchy, has turned this spiritual and traditional association with tulasi into a public service initiative. Devotion, the organisation believes, does not end with worshipping God. Serving devotees who visit temples is also a form of service to the Almighty.
Based in Thillai Nagar, Tiruchy, the organisation has been providing tulsi theertham to devotees during the annual Vaikunta Ekadasi festival at the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam for the past 14 years.
The opening of the Paramapada Vasal, popularly known as the Sorgavasal, is one of the most significant spiritual events for Vaishnavites during Vaikunta Ekadasi. Lakhs of devotees from various parts of Tamil Nadu and other States visit the temple to pass through the sacred gateway and worship Lord Ranganatha.
The temple witnesses a large influx of devotees from the early hours of the day. Many wait through the night for the opening of the Paramapada Vasal. Providing drinking water to devotees, particularly senior citizens, women and children who wait in long queues for extended periods, is therefore essential.
Against this backdrop, the organisation distributes tulasi theertham to quench devotees’ thirst while also highlighting the traditional significance of the herb. The annual initiative aims to provide tulasi-infused drinking water to around 50,000 devotees. Of these, approximately 30,000 are served during the night as they wait for the opening of the Paramapada Vasal.
Around 170 volunteers are involved in carrying out the initiative. Despite challenges such as crowd congestion, night-time operations and long working hours, they continue the service every year without interruption, reflecting their commitment to the cause. The organisation’s members undertake the initiative without seeking publicity, considering the act of quenching devotees’ thirst a service to God. Continuing for 14 years, the initiative has become more than an annual arrangement; it is a spiritual commitment renewed every year. The organisation’s objectives extend beyond distributing tulasi theertham.
Its members also seek to create awareness about the traditional uses of tulasi, the importance of clean drinking water and measures to prevent water-borne diseases. They aim to encourage households to grow tulsi plants and adopt safe drinking water practices.
Water is a basic necessity for all living beings. However, contaminated drinking water can cause several infectious diseases, including diarrhoea, cholera and typhoid. The organisation therefore emphasises the importance of purifying drinking water appropriately, keeping water storage containers clean and using safe drinking water.
By encouraging people to consume tulasi-infused water, the organisation also seeks to promote awareness about natural herbs.
The organisation’s administrators, Thulasi K Balasubramanian and Rotarian AKS Dr K Srinivasan, say their understanding of the traditional significance of tulasi has inspired them to continue the initiative and encourage others to use the herb in drinking water.
Alongside creating awareness about traditional medicinal uses, the organisation continues to stress the importance of clean drinking water, hoping that its efforts will make a difference in society.
Apart from its spiritual significance, tulasi contains several natural chemical compounds. In traditional medicine, its leaves have been used as an herbal remedy for common health conditions such as colds and coughs
Srirangam’s Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, also known as Thiruvarangam, is one of the most important pilgrimage centres in the Vaishnavite tradition. Regarded as the foremost among the 108 Divya Desams, the temple is also known as Bhooloka Vaikuntam (Vaikuntam on Earth).
Located between the Cauvery and Kollidam rivers, Srirangam is known not only for its spiritual significance but also for its history, architecture and cultural heritage. Spread across approximately 156 acres, the temple complex features seven prakarams, 21 gopurams, several shrines and mandapams, showcasing an array of architectural elements. The presiding deity, Lord Ranganatha, is depicted in a reclining posture on Adisesha.
Praised in the hymns of the Azhwars, the temple attracts devotees throughout the year. Vaikunta Ekadasi is particularly significant, as devotees consider it a great privilege to pass through the Paramapada Vasal, popularly known as the Sorgavasal, and worship the deity.
Providing tulasi theertham to thousands of devotees at such a prominent temple is more than an ordinary service. The organisation has transformed an act of hospitality towards devotees visiting the temple into an expression of spiritual service.
The initiative also seeks to highlight the traditional association between tulasi and health. As a result, Vaikunta Ekadasi has become an occasion that brings together spirituality and health awareness.
The distribution of tulasi theertham thus adds another dimension to the spiritual significance of Srirangam.
Rotarian AKS Dr K Srinivasan is leading a service initiative that combines spirituality with humanitarian work and raises awareness of the importance of traditional herbal medicine.
As executive trustee of the 108 Divya Desam Tulsi Nandavanam Trust, he has spearheaded various welfare initiatives and spiritual service activities.
Through the trust, he helps supply tulasi leaves for the daily garlanding Tirupati Elumalaiyan. The trust also distributes tulasi leaves as prasadam to devotees.
As an extension of this service, he has been organising the annual distribution of tulasi-infused drinking water to devotees waiting for the Sorgavasal at the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam, Tiruchy, during Vaikunta Ekadasi. The initiative, undertaken in association with the Global Green Growth Group, reaches around 30,000 devotees every year. So far, approximately six lakh devotees have consumed the tulasi-infused water through this initiative.
Through these efforts, he also seeks to highlight that tulasi is not merely a sacred leaf used to adorn the deity but also an herb that holds a special place in traditional medicine.
He has said that the continued initiative has helped him recognise the significance of tulasi-infused drinking water.
Through the trust, he helps supply tulasi leaves for the daily garlanding Tirupati Elumalaiyan. The trust also distributes tulasi leaves as prasadam to devotees.
Tulasi theertham distributed at Perumal temples offers devotees spiritual reassurance and a sense of fulfilment
Drinking water is one of the most basic human needs. However, contaminated water can cause several infectious diseases, fever and other health complications. Despite its importance in sustaining life, drinking water is often used without adequate attention to its quality and safety. This needs to change. People must recognise that water is not merely a means of quenching thirst but also a foundation of good health.
With this objective, the Global Green Growth Group is working to encourage households to grow tulasi plants and develop the habit of consuming tulasi-infused drinking water.
Tulasi holds a special place in Hindu religious traditions and is considered particularly sacred to Lord Perumal. Its significance extends beyond worship to traditional practices. Tulasi theertham distributed at Perumal temples offers devotees spiritual reassurance and a sense of fulfilment.
The organisation aims to extend the use of tulasi beyond temples and encourage people to incorporate it into their everyday lives. ‘Tulasi in every home, good health in every heart’ is the organisation’s guiding motto. It seeks to encourage people to grow tulasi, revive awareness of its traditional uses and pass on a lifestyle connected with nature to the next generation. It hopes that tulasi-infused water will become part of a healthy lifestyle.
By combining spiritual service with health awareness, the initiative seeks to evolve into a people’s movement. If widely adopted, the vision is for every household to become a garden that reflects the fragrance and values of traditional herbal practices.
Our ancestors lived in close harmony with nature. Rural life naturally provided many essentials for good health, including fresh air, natural food, clean drinking water, sunlight and a peaceful environment.
However, modern lifestyles have gradually distanced us from these natural elements. Food containing chemicals, poor-quality drinking water, polluted air, artificial lighting, lack of sleep and stress have become part of everyday life, creating conditions that can adversely affect health.
With the aim of bringing nature’s benefits back into everyday life, K Balasubramanian of the Global Green Growth Group, advocates a simple approach called ‘Eight Steps to a Healthy Lifestyle’.
He recommends simple practices such as adding the juice of half a lemon to one litre of water, using drinking water stored in copper vessels or earthen pots, and giving importance to tulasi-infused water.
Spending a few minutes sitting near a tulasi plant and breathing calmly can also offer an opportunity to reconnect with nature, he says.
He further recommends getting adequate sunlight every morning as part of one’s daily routine. He also suggests avoiding artificial bedding and considering tulasi mattresses as an alternative.
According to Balasubramanian, the natural aroma and the bitter and astringent tastes of tulasi should be incorporated appropriately into food habits, as he believes they contribute to physical well-being.
He attributes several lifestyle-related challenges to the growing disconnect between people and nature. Returning to a lifestyle that is more closely connected with the natural environment, to the extent possible, can help people lead healthier lives, he says.
Tulasi leaves are being sent daily to the world-famous Tirupati Venkateswara Temple through an initiative facilitated by Rotarian AKS Dr K Srinivasan. Extending this service, the organisation also distributes tulasi-infused drinking water to devotees at the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam during Vaikunta Ekadasi.
The Tiruchy-based team is also involved in cultivating tulasi and offering tulasi garlands at Tirupati under an initiative called ‘Manam Parappum Tulasi Sevai’ (fragrant tulasi service).
The team has established a tulasi nandavanam (herbal garden) in the Tirumala hills and undertakes the task of supplying tulasi leaves required for the deity at the Tirupati temple. Growing and maintaining thousands of tulasi plants to ensure a continuous supply of leaves for worship is another aspect of its environmental service.
This initiative puts into practice the importance accorded to tulasi in Perumal temples while bringing together environmental conservation and spirituality.
While the tulasi nandavanam at Tirupati serves the deity through the regular supply of tulasi leaves, thousands of devotees at Srirangam receive tulasi theertham during the Vaikunta Ekadasi festival. Offering tulasi to the deity and distributing tulasi theertham to devotees visiting the temple represent two expressions of the same spiritual philosophy.
Both temples occupy a distinctive place in the Vaishnavite tradition. The Tirupati Venkateswara Temple, situated atop the Tirumala hills, attracts devotees from across the world. Srirangam, located between two rivers, is revered as Bhooloka Vaikuntam.
Rotarian AKS Dr K Srinivasan and Thulasi K Balasubramanian are involved in promoting awareness about the significance of tulasi through initiatives at both these important pilgrimage centres.
Their service also extends to the Garuda Sevai festival in Sirkazhi, where they have been distributing tulasi theertham to Perumal devotees for the past 14 years.
Garuda Sevai is an important Vaishnavite event during which the deity is taken in procession on Garuda, the divine vehicle, to bless devotees. By distributing tulasi theertham to those attending the festival, the organisation has extended its spiritual service to more temples.
The organisation brings together three objectives: worshipping the deity, serving people in the name of God and protecting nature.
Tulasi offered to the deity eventually reaches devotees’ hands as theertham. Through the tulasi nandavanam at Tirupati, the distribution of tulasi theertham at Srirangam and the service to devotees during Garuda Sevai in Sirkazhi, this green initiative continues to expand its reach.
Tulasi offered to the deity eventually reaches devotees’ hands as theertham