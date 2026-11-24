Srirangam’s Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple, also known as Thiruvarangam, is one of the most important pilgrimage centres in the Vaishnavite tradition. Regarded as the foremost among the 108 Divya Desams, the temple is also known as Bhooloka Vaikuntam (Vaikuntam on Earth).

Located between the Cauvery and Kollidam rivers, Srirangam is known not only for its spiritual significance but also for its history, architecture and cultural heritage. Spread across approximately 156 acres, the temple complex features seven prakarams, 21 gopurams, several shrines and mandapams, showcasing an array of architectural elements. The presiding deity, Lord Ranganatha, is depicted in a reclining posture on Adisesha.

Praised in the hymns of the Azhwars, the temple attracts devotees throughout the year. Vaikunta Ekadasi is particularly significant, as devotees consider it a great privilege to pass through the Paramapada Vasal, popularly known as the Sorgavasal, and worship the deity.

Providing tulasi theertham to thousands of devotees at such a prominent temple is more than an ordinary service. The organisation has transformed an act of hospitality towards devotees visiting the temple into an expression of spiritual service.

The initiative also seeks to highlight the traditional association between tulasi and health. As a result, Vaikunta Ekadasi has become an occasion that brings together spirituality and health awareness.

The distribution of tulasi theertham thus adds another dimension to the spiritual significance of Srirangam.

Rotarian AKS Dr K Srinivasan establishes a new dimension of spiritual service

Rotarian AKS Dr K Srinivasan is leading a service initiative that combines spirituality with humanitarian work and raises awareness of the importance of traditional herbal medicine.

As executive trustee of the 108 Divya Desam Tulsi Nandavanam Trust, he has spearheaded various welfare initiatives and spiritual service activities.

Through the trust, he helps supply tulasi leaves for the daily garlanding Tirupati Elumalaiyan. The trust also distributes tulasi leaves as prasadam to devotees.

As an extension of this service, he has been organising the annual distribution of tulasi-infused drinking water to devotees waiting for the Sorgavasal at the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam, Tiruchy, during Vaikunta Ekadasi. The initiative, undertaken in association with the Global Green Growth Group, reaches around 30,000 devotees every year. So far, approximately six lakh devotees have consumed the tulasi-infused water through this initiative.

Through these efforts, he also seeks to highlight that tulasi is not merely a sacred leaf used to adorn the deity but also an herb that holds a special place in traditional medicine.

He has said that the continued initiative has helped him recognise the significance of tulasi-infused drinking water.