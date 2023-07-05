Tuition fee for MBBS and BDS courses hiked

CHENNAI: The new prospectus for MBBS and BDS courses has indicated that students will have to pay higher fees.

"Students in government medical and dental colleges will pay Rs 2,000 more this academic year as compared to last year. This year the students of MBBS will pay Rs 6,000 as tuition fee and the total fee will be Rs 18,093 as against Rs 13,610 last year, " said a prospectus issued by the Directorate of Medical Education.

"Similarly, BDS students will pay Rs 4,000 this year as against Rs 2,000 last year. Dental students will pay Rs 16,073 annually. Last year students paid Rs 11,610," it added.

However, the fees for self-financing colleges are expected to be higher as well.

Subsequently, the new prospectus shows that the candidates must submit a certificate from their school heads to substantiate their claim of having studied in the stated schools.

Last year, the students were asked to submit a letter from the Chief Educational Officer as well. This clause has been eliminated.

The prospectus has also dispensed with the need for parents to provide identification proof.

The last date to submit applications for medical counseling is July 10. The first round of counselling is expected to be held by the second or third week of July and classes would commence for first year students on August 1.