Tuberculosis cases in Tamil Nadu crosses 75K mark in 2024

CHENNAI: Compared to last year, the number of tuberculosis cases surged by 3 per cent until September of this year. The state has recorded 75,702 cases, with 50,837 being treated at government facilities.

While the success rate of treatment for tuberculosis is 85 per cent in the state, the increase in the identified cases is concerning and requires prompt checking.

The notification rate of TB cases has seen a steady surge in the last eight years, as it stood at 44 per cent in 2017 and is currently above 89 per cent in 2024. Drug-resistant TB remains a critical issue among various challenges identified under the National Tuberculosis Elimination Programme (NTEP). Until August 2024, 8,503 presumptive drug-resistant-TB cases were tested, resulting in the diagnosis of 637 patients. The treatment success rate for drug-resistant TB has improved to more than 70 per cent.

Senior officials from the state health department say that new drug regimens, robust diagnostics, better treatment protocols, and patient support systems have helped to improve the success rate.

The programme aims to eliminate tuberculosis by 2025 with targeted Universal Drug Sensitivity Testing to test for drug resistance and “Kaasa Noi Erapilla Thittam,” which aims at screening and comprehensive assessment for severe illness.

Data points:

75,702 tuberculosis cases has been recorded in TN until September

50,837 patients are being treated in government facilities

24,685 patients are being treated in private hospitals

Notification rate has jumped to 89% in 2024, compared to 2017’s 44%

Success rate for drug-resistant TB has improved to 70%