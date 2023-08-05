TU result imbroglio continues

VELLORE: The glitches in declaration of results by Vellore-based Thiruvalluvar University (TU) seem to be unending as the recently released Phase IV results of the final year UG infuriated students over various issues.



A source in a Vellore college said that of the two students, who wrote the final year BA history semester exams, one received his results, while arrears results were not provided for the second student.

“It is frustrating for students, especially those who are planning to apply for PG courses, as the time spent to seek revaluation due to such anomalies might go beyond the deadline for admission to higher education courses,” Thiruvalluvar university coordination council (TUCC) president G Elango said.

“Nobody in the university seems to be bothered about the plight of final year students, whose chances for higher studies are affected,” said TUCC secretary Antony Baskaran.

“The varsity knows that as the students have left the college there is little chance for them to band together and agitate on this issue,” he added. However, Controller of Examinations M Chandran said the university used to publish final year results early to help the students “However various issues delayed the process forcing the varsity to publish results in phases,” he said. “A month ago, nearly 400 students, whose results were not published due to late fee payment, came to the varsity for redressal. They were asked to send details manually as the deadline for e-payment of fee had lapsed. This turned out be a task for the officials as they had to type and feed the particulars of all the 28,000 into the computer. This caused the delay,” he said.