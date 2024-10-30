Thiruvalluvar University directs professors to seek nod for publishing articles

CHENNAI: Following the footsteps of Salem Periyar University, the Thiruvalluvar University (TU) in Vellore had ordered all teaching faculties working in the University departments to get prior permission before publishing books, articles and research papers. The stakeholders, from professors to politicians have strongly reacted to this announcement.

In the circular released in early October, the registrar of the University sent out the notification targeting professors in all positions of different departments to run through their research topics before publishing it in journals and also submitting the same for national and international seminars and seminars. Meanwhile, it is to be noted that the Periyar University too had reacted strongly against an associate professor for two of his published works. And, the University in the letter to the associate professor had mentioned that he did not seek the required permission before publishing books.

Subsequently, the University had also sent a show cause notice to the professor for going forward with books without University’s approval.

However, the move by these two universities has drawn flak for the past few weeks by the professors of different universities in the State along with academicians reacting strongly against it. Additionally, General Secretary of VCK and Villupuram MP D Ravikumar too had criticised the Periyar University’s management for questioning the professor over his work on publishing work on Periyar’s Battlefield and Macaulay Was an Enemy of Conservative Education.

The MP seeking the intervention of Minister of Higher Education Govi Chezhiaan also requested for incentives to professors of government education institutions to write books and research articles.

Additionally, the Tamil Nadu Federation of University Faculty Associations (TANFUFA) had strongly condemned the treatment of the professor and for sending a show cause notice to the faculty with extensive work in his field.

Speaking to DT Next, K Kathiravan, convener of TANFUFA said, “There is no mention of such a guideline in UGC requiring professors to get permission before publishing research works. Also, there are chances that topics are rejected at the university level due to bias or for other reasons.”

The management of both universities could not be reached when contacted.