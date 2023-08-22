TTV slams DMK govt for 'flouting' rules in appointing TNPSC members

CHENNAI: AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran assailed the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government over allegedly appointing TNPSC members without following the rules.

He asked the government to come up with a proper explanation over the allegations and asked the government to answer the questions raised by the governor regarding the criteria framed to propose certain names.

Dhinakaran criticised the DMK government for keeping the TNPSC chairman position vacant despite being in power for two years, charging that this has resulted in discrepancies in the exams conducted by the commission.

This development comes close to the heels of the governor sending back the file on appointment of Chairman and members of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission.

The Governor questioned how the candidates recommended for appointment of these postings were finalised. He also asked a few questions on whether the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court were fulfilled.

The Rajbhavan has returned the file seeking details of the advertisement published in the public domain calling for applications for the post of chairman/ members. It has also sought on the number of applications received, the process of scrutiny, and the elimination criteria to ensure transparency in the whole process.

