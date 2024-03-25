TTV promises to bring back Jaya schemes through Modi

MADURAI: Kickstarting his campaign, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, who is pitted against DMK’s Thanga Tamilselvan asked the people to vote for him to secure a decisive victory like how it was achieved when he contested on ‘Cooker’ symbol from the RK Nagar Assembly constituency in 2017.

Dhinakaran, who is now contesting in alliance with the BJP from Theni, said when J Jayalalithaa-led AIADMK was in power, various schemes were brought in for the welfare of people.

Similarly, welfare schemes would be implemented for the benefit of people in Theni with the aid of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is set to become PM for a third consecutive term.

Recalling his tenure as MP from Periyakulam in 1999, Dhinakaran said people were aware of his good performance.

Citing these, Dhinakaran sought support from voters to give him yet another opportunity to serve the Theni district. The much sought-after victory could be seen as a prelude to the 2026 TN Assembly election. Earlier, he told reporters at Periyakulam that the DMK could not cheat people this time by its election manifesto.

“Since expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam and his son P Ravindranath Kumar wanted him to contest the LS polls from Theni, they gave way for me,” Dhinakaran said.