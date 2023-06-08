TTV, OPS join forces to bring ‘Amma’s rule’ in TN

TIRUCHY: Forgetting the hatred and grief that we were carrying for too many years, the AMMK has joined hands with former chief minister O Panneerselvam to ensure ‘Amma’s rule’ in Tamil Nadu, said AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Wednesday.

Addressing party cadre at a function in Thanjavur, Dhinakaran said, due to a few persons’ selfishness and craving for power, we had to leave the AIADMK and were forced to form AMMK six years back. “The people were with the AIADMK for over 30 years, had to leave the movement with heavy heart due to a few cunning people and time has come for the cadre devoted to Amma to unite together and work for ensuring Amma government in Tamil Nadu and so AMMK has joined hands with OPS,” Dhinakaran said.

OPS addressing the cadre said, the movement, which was built by the sweat of iconic leader MGR and taken care of by Jayalalithaa, was now with the people who were against the policy of the great leaders. “Where ever I go, people appeal to me to take hold of AIADMK and lead the party. This is the expectation of the party cadre also and so we have come closer to Dhinakaran and work for assuring ‘Amma rule’ in Tami Nadu,” OPS said.