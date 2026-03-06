TTV Dhinakaran slams Karnataka budget proposal on Mekedatu

CHENNAI: AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Friday criticised the DMK government over Karnataka’s announcement in its budget regarding the proposed Mekedatu dam across the Cauvery, alleging that the development reflected the Tamil Nadu government’s “inefficiency” in safeguarding the state's interests.
In a statement, Dhinakaran said the Karnataka government had described the Supreme Court’s dismissal of petitions filed by Tamil Nadu against the Mekedatu project as a “victory” and indicated that a revised Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the dam would be prepared soon.
He said the move was unacceptable as both the Supreme Court and the Cauvery Water Management Authority had repeatedly clarified that no project affecting the irrigation interests of downstream states dependent on Cauvery water should be taken up without due process.
Pointing out that the announcement had come just two days after the DMK and the Congress reaffirmed their alliance in Tamil Nadu, Dhinakaran said the Karnataka government’s stand had raised doubts among farmers over whether the DMK government was compromising the State’s rights for the sake of its political alliance.
He urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to take immediate legal measures to safeguard Tamil Nadu’s rights and prevent the implementation of the Mekedatu project.