TTV Dhinakaran seeks action over body found in quarry

In a post on X, Dhinakaran claimed that the mediapersons who had earlier gone to cover alleged illegal activities in the same quarry were "subjected to severe attack." Expressing shock and suspicion over the incident, he asked for a thorough investigation.

"Recovery of a young man's body in a quarry owned by the family of DMK MLA Mr Palaniyandi, who represents the Srirangam constituency and operates in the Dindigul area - A thorough investigation must be conducted, and the police must take strict action against all those involved. News reports published in media outlets and newspapers about the recovery of a young man's body in a quarry owned by the son of DMK MLA Palaniyandi, who represents the Srirangam constituency and operates in Saralappatty in Dindigul district, have caused immense shock," he wrote in a post.

"Previously, in a situation where media personnel who went to gather news alleging illegal activities in a quarry owned by the same DMK MLA Palaniyandi were subjected to a severe attack, the current incident of recovering a young man's body has aroused strong suspicion among the public. Therefore, I urge the police to conduct a comprehensive investigation into this suspicious death that occurred in the quarry owned by the family of DMK MLA Palaniyandi and to take strict action against all those involved," he added.