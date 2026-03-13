TTV Dhinakaran rings Edappadi to break seat-sharing deadlock in NDA

So far, none of the parties in the NDA has formed a formal committee to discuss seat allocation. The prolonged delay has raised uncertainty within the alliance.

The deadlock is largely attributed to the BJP insisting on getting allotted a significant number of seats. The party is said to be seeking more constituencies so that it can allot seats to smaller parties and have them contest under the BJP’s lotus symbol. Through this strategy, the BJP aims to ensure that the lotus symbol appears in a substantial number of constituencies.