TTV Dhinakaran rings Edappadi to break seat-sharing deadlock in NDA

CHENNAI: Amid the continuing deadlock over seat sharing in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran held a phone conversation with AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.
So far, none of the parties in the NDA has formed a formal committee to discuss seat allocation. The prolonged delay has raised uncertainty within the alliance.
The deadlock is largely attributed to the BJP insisting on getting allotted a significant number of seats. The party is said to be seeking more constituencies so that it can allot seats to smaller parties and have them contest under the BJP’s lotus symbol. Through this strategy, the BJP aims to ensure that the lotus symbol appears in a substantial number of constituencies.
However, the AIADMK has not accepted the proposal. But, leaders, including Dhinakaran, have expressed the view that they would negotiate with the BJP on the number of seats and identification of constituencies, not with the AIADMK, despite the Dravidian major being the leader of the alliance.
With the election announcement expected in the coming days, the delay in forming a committee for seat-sharing discussions has caused confusion among NDA cadres. There are also concerns that the uncertainty has prevented parties from launching an intensified election campaign.
Against this backdrop, Dhinakaran is learnt to have spoken with Palaniswami over the phone. Sources said the two leaders discussed the ongoing seat-sharing deadlock and reached a preliminary understanding.
Following the development, sources indicated that progress may soon be made in resolving the seat-sharing dispute and that a final decision could be announced in the coming days.