TTV Dhinakaran demands DMK govt to hold talks with TNSTC workers to end strike

CHENNAI: AMMK leader T T V Dhinakaran on Wednesday hit out at the DMK government for allegedly remaining "adamant" and not inviting the representatives of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) workers to end their strike, which was launched on Tuesday.

The state government's approach was "condemnable" as its approach resulted in intensification of the strike across the state, Dhinakaran said in his social media post.

The TNSTC workers strike severely affected students and the public, who depend on public transport for their daily commute.

It is the duty and responsibility of the government to hold talks with the workers to end the strike. Instead, it has been operating the government buses by engaging temporary drivers. It shows the "arrogant" approach of the government, he said.

The protest ahead of Pongal festival has created a dissatisfaction among the public and also fear among them as the buses were being operated by inexperienced drivers, who were outsourced to tied down the situation, he said and urged the state government to give up its "obstinate attitude" and redress the grievances and demands of the workers through negotiations to end the strike and help the people to travel to their native places for Pongal festival safe and secure.