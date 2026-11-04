TTV backs claim of discontent among ruling party MLAs

Dhinakaran said former DMK minister Regupathy would not have made remarks on MLA's of TVK being dissatisfied with the party leadership without adequate information, and his claim would be true, Dhinakaran said.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Lok Bhavan, Dhinakaran criticised the TVK government for failing on multiple fronts, including governance, price control, employment and law and order.

He said that the TVK had come to power by cinema glamour

He alleged that the police were failing to discharge their duties properly, and that those who spoke the truth against the government were threatened, and he described the regime as a curse for Tamil Nadu.