TTV backs claim of discontent among ruling party MLAs

CHENNAI: AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran backed former DMK Minister S Regupathy's remarks that several TVK MLAs were dissatisfied with the party leadership.
Dhinakaran said former DMK minister Regupathy would not have made remarks on MLA's of TVK being dissatisfied with the party leadership without adequate information, and his claim would be true, Dhinakaran said.
Speaking to reporters after meeting Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Lok Bhavan, Dhinakaran criticised the TVK government for failing on multiple fronts, including governance, price control, employment and law and order.
He said that the TVK had come to power by cinema glamour
He alleged that the police were failing to discharge their duties properly, and that those who spoke the truth against the government were threatened, and he described the regime as a curse for Tamil Nadu.
He pointed out that rice prices in the State are nearly 50 per cent higher than in other states and accused the government of failing to control inflation.
He also criticised the government's employment promises for youngsters and questioned the government's current move towards privatisation.
"Chief Minister trying to hand over the government administration to private sector", he said
He alleged that there are more incidents of sexual harassment against women while claiming that the law and order situation was deteriorating in the state.
TTV questioned the bribery case involving former minister Anbil Mahesh and asked why Minister Marie Wilson had not faced any action despite admitting in the Assembly that he had given a bribe to the former minister.