TTF Chennai 2026 opens with 250+ exhibitors, focuses on the South's travel market

CHENNAI: The three-day Travel and Tourism Fair (TTF) Chennai 2026 opened with over 250 exhibitors on Friday at the Chennai Trade Centre, highlighting South India’s growing importance as a key travel market.
Organised by Fairfest Media, the event has brought together leading tourism boards, travel companies and hospitality brands from across the country and abroad.
Nepal Tourism featured as the Partner Country for the event, while Tamil Nadu Tourism and the Ministry of Tourism joined as featured partners.
The inaugural ceremony was attended by J Innocent Divya, the Commissioner of the Department of Tourism and the Managing Director of the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation, BN Patil, the Director of the Directorate of Tourism, Government of Maharashtra, and D Venkatesan, Regional Director, Ministry of Tourism. The speakers underlined Chennai’s strategic role as a gateway for tourism promotion in South India.
More than 250 exhibitors representing over 12 states and five countries took part in the exhibition, reflecting the increasing interest among stakeholders in engaging with the regional travel market.
The event began with focused business-to-business networking sessions for the first one and a half days, facilitating industry interactions and discussions. It will subsequently be open to business-to-consumer visitors, offering travellers access to a wide range of destinations and travel options. Entry is free.
The three-day exhibition also showcases international destinations including the UAE, Sri Lanka, Singapore, China and Bhutan, supported by a strong presence of private exhibitors.