TTDC plans makeover for Jawadhu Hills to attract tourists

CHENNAI: In a bid to attract more modern tourists from abroad and from other states in the country to spend more time, the lesser known 7.65 acres Jawadhu Hills tourist spot in Tiruvannamalai district in Tamil Nadu will be getting a facelift soon, as Tamil Nadu Tourism has proposed to establish camping sites.
Accordingly, the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) has been entrusted to convert Jawadhu Hills tourist spot as an attractive destination for travellers through this initiative.
A senior official from the TTDC said the State aims to promote experiential and sustainable forms of tourism that offer visitors a closer connection with nature while ensuring minimal environmental impact.
"In line with this vision, glamping and camping-based tourism are being encouraged as viable low-impact accommodation models that appeal to modern travellers seeking authentic outdoor experiences, " he said, adding, "View of this, TTDC has identified and developed camping sites across scenic locations equipped with essential infrastructure and basic amenities.
The official said that one of the identified items was located at Jawadhu Hills, Tamil Nadu, a hill destination with immense potential for tourism development, particularly in the domain of eco-friendly and experiential tourism. Stating that the site measures approximately 7.65 acres, he said that at present, the TTDC has developed some basic infrastructure and amenities at the site.
Pointing out that the TTDC has already looking for appointing concessionaire for a detailed project report by floating a tender, he said "the company will be setting up semi-permanent installations for accommodation such as luxury tents, safari tents, or glamping domes, prefabricated wooden or bamboo cottages, modular cottages or container-based units".
Claiming that all the new infrastructure will be developed without disturbing any natural resources in and around the Jawadhu Hills, he said, "the selected organisation will provide financing aspects, operation, management and maintenance of the camping site at Jawadhu Hills under PPP mode".
The official said that the project is likely to be ready within this year.