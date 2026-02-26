TTDC plans makeover for Jawadhu Hills to attract tourists

Pointing out that the TTDC has already looking for appointing concessionaire for a detailed project report by floating a tender, he said "the company will be setting up semi-permanent installations for accommodation such as luxury tents, safari tents, or glamping domes, prefabricated wooden or bamboo cottages, modular cottages or container-based units".

Claiming that all the new infrastructure will be developed without disturbing any natural resources in and around the Jawadhu Hills, he said, "the selected organisation will provide financing aspects, operation, management and maintenance of the camping site at Jawadhu Hills under PPP mode".

The official said that the project is likely to be ready within this year.