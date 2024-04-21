TTDC plans charm offensive; revamp hotels, boat houses

CHENNAI: In a bid to attract more tourists and ramp up revenue, the Tamil Nadu Tourism Department will enhance its services and infrastructure in TTDC hotels and restaurants in the Chennai region. In addition, the services of the boat houses will also be revamped.

The hotels of Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC), including the ones in Mahabalipuram, Kancheepuram, Vandalur, Tirutani and Ranipet in the Chennai region, will offer attractive packages while the TTDC hotel in New Delhi will be revamped.

In addition to giving facelifts to the hotels and restaurants, the TTDC will improve boat house services in Muttukadu, Mudaliarkuppam, Blue Flag Beach Kovalam and the Tourist Service Centre in Mahabalipuram.

A senior official from the TTDC told DT Next that over the past decade, the State has experienced a growing pattern in domestic and foreign tourist arrivals, and therefore there needs to be change in the operation of the hotels and boat houses in a bid to lure the travellers.

Stating that TTDC operates 28 hotels directly across the State, he said qualified staff including chefs will be appointed in the hotels through agencies after deriving trendy and delicious food menus to attract visitors and travellers. “South Indian, North Indian, Continental and Chinese dishes will be on offer while the cafeteria, restaurant, hotel room, and bar will provide several choices for the guests,” he said.

“New roles will be given to the hotel supervisor, administrative assistant, front office operations, housekeeping, bar service, gardener and cook,” he said adding that “feedback from the past tourists, who visited the TTDC hotels, will help us to prepare a fresh food menu”.

The official said going forward, the TTDC’s hotels will also have a new outlook by improving the inside infrastructure of the dining areas and bars.

About the improvement in the TTDC’s boat house services, he said: “New safety measures will be incorporated and the operation of motor boats will be on international standards. There will be stipulations on how fast you can go near shore, how far to stay away from other boats and other safety rules.”

He said improvement of TTDC infra in other regions such as South and Central would also be carried out.