TTDC likely to tie-up with Austria for rope car facilities

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) is likely to tie up with Austria to explore the possibility of installing more rope-car facilities in hilly regions to attract more tourists to the state.

A decision was taken in this regard after R Rajendran, State Tourism Minister, had an official interaction with Austrian delegates comprising Wolfgang Hesoun, Vice President Austrian Federal Economic Chamber, Hans Joerghoertnagl, Austrian Trade Commissioner, Karl Hartleb, Director, International Centre of Steiermark (ICS) and Maria Kollmann, AVL List Gmbh at the secretariat.

A senior official from TTDC said that since Austria is one of the leading countries in promoting tourism, it was decided to have an agreement with the country to promote tourism in the State.

Stating that recently, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had inaugurated the rope car facility for the Rathnagiriswarar hill temple at Ayyarmalai near Kulithalai in Karur district for Rs 9.10 crore, the TTDC official said that several hill stations were identified for the possible rope car facilities for the tourists.

"Once the religious hill places, which have the potential to have rope car facilities have been finalised, the Austrian authorities are expected to visit and inspect the proposed sites for feasibility study," he added.