TTDC constitutes tourism facilitation cell

CHENNAI: Following the successful Tamil Nadu Global Tourism Summit 2026, which secured 127 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 22,795 crore, the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) has established a tourism facilitation cell for the swift implementation of the agreements.
An official release from the TTDC has stated that the tourism facilitation cell, headed by the Director of Tourism, will enable the investors to submit required supporting documents on a single platform, facilitate streamlining of communication between applicants and officials, ensure tracking of application status and ensure approvals in a time-bound manner.
In addition, the centre will undertake the following activities, including attracting new investments in the tourism sector, monitoring and evaluation of ongoing private/PPP projects in the State, identifying necessary marketing and promotional measures to attract new markets and tourists, guiding private investors in obtaining required approvals, coordinating with government departments and releasing quarterly reports on state tourism development.
Headed by the Commissioner of Tourism, the cell includes senior officials such as the joint director of the tourism department, the general manager of the TTDC, among others.
Tourism Minister R Rajendran, in the release, also stated that the tourism facilitation cell will serve as a key mechanism to rapidly implement the major investment opportunities gained through the summit and to provide complete support to investors.